Drew Brees Retires from the NFL!

The quarterback of the New Orleans Saints for the past 15 years is retiring from the NFL. This past week Drew Brees took to instagram to tell the world that he would retire from playing football. He allowed to his four beautiful children announce the news.

His retirement is well deserved he was drafted back in 2001 to the San Diego chargers, and in 2006 went to the New Orleans Saints, and the rest is history.

He did bring a Super Bowl ring to the city in 2010, and has definitely made an impact on the New Orleans community.

Im sure we will being seeing Drew Brees into something else sometime soon.