Trey Songz Criticized After Video Posted Of Him Spitting In 2 Women’s Mouth

R&B Singer Trey Songz has come under public scrutiny after a video was posted of him on a video set dropping spit into the mouths of two models. Fans commented reminding Trey Songz that we are still in a pandemic and that maybe wasn’t the safest thing to do.

Trey Songz Viral Video.

The models seem unbothered and continued to their roles on set. We hope all Covid Protocols are being followed on these video sets.

