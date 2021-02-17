Arrest Made In Hit-And-Run Accident That Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A man who reportedly struck Nicki Minaj‘s father in a fatal hit-and-run has turned himself into authorities on Wednesday morning, according to Page Six.

The man identified as Charles Polevic, 70, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence. Polevic’s license was suspended and he was ordered to surrender his passport. He was later freed on $250,000 bail, the Associated Press reports.

On Friday Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, 64, was struck by a vehicle while walking on a roadway in Long Island, New York. Authorities rushed him to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries on Saturday.

On social media Minaj’s fans and supporters offered their condolences.

Prayers 🙏🏿 to @NICKIMINAJ family. Very tough news to hear of her Dad …please RT …nobody should go through this type of incident pic.twitter.com/4QvYpsR1cn — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) February 14, 2021

A representative for the Queens raised rapper confirmed Miraj’s death, but the “Good Form” lyricist has yet to publicly comment on the very private matter.

Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, 38, allegedly was estranged from her father. In interviews recounting her childhood she often described how she observed her father’s volatile behavior while he struggled with addiction.

“I was disappointed in my father,” she told Rolling Stone in 2010 as her fame amassed. “I was afraid, very afraid, that something would happen to my moth­er. I had nightmares about it.”

Minaj often also talked about how she would use writing and acting as a young child creating alternate personalities to escape her reality. She often thought that making large amounts of money was the only way to help her family, her mother especially, escape her father’s abuse. She often had nightmares of her mother being killed by her father.

“When I first came to America, I would go in my room and kneel down at the foot of my bed and pray that God would make me rich so that I could take care of my mother,” she said. “Because I always felt like if I took care of my mother, my mother wouldn’t have to stay with my father, and he was the one, at that time, that was bringing us pain.”

At one point she said that her father burnt down her family home, with her mother inside. She luckily escaped.

“My mother was in the house and she had to run out at the last minute… We were young, it was like 3 or 4 in the morning. We saw just smoke,”

In one of Minaj’s intimate interviews with The New York Times in 2015, she spoke about her tumultuous childhood after her family migrated from Trinidad to New York City.

“I would always hear him yelling and cursing, always,” she said of her father. “And it made me feel it was the way to interact, because that’s how I saw him interacting.’

