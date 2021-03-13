CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Stimulus Payments Hitting Bank Accounts, But When, How Much, And To Whom?

Officials said they're working to get payments to qualifying individuals ASAP, but what exactly does that mean?

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Economic Stimulus Package Tax Rebate Checks Printed

Source: Jeff Fusco / Getty

More money may soon reside in your bank account as the Treasury Department sends out a third stimulus payment. Almost three months after the last payment of $600 went out, 85% of Americans will receive up to $1,400.

A part of the new $1.9 trillion rescue package signed into law by President Joe Biden, the payments are a needed boost as people continue to struggle one year into the pandemic.

Popular with the American public, the latest stimulus passed without Republican support. A recent report showed that close to half of Americans continue to struggle financially one year after the start of the pandemic.

Half of adults under 50 took a pay cut or were laid off in the past year. Conducted by the Pew Research Center, the study also showed the increased burden placed on lower-income workers as compared to their upper-income counterparts. Black and Latino workers were also more likely to report mental stress and worry about debt.

This is also the first stimulus payment that will go to adult dependents, including students. The first two payments excluded dependents over 17.

The Treasury Department said starting next week people can use the “Get My Payment” tool on IRS.gov to see the status of stimulus payments. People who lost income in 2020 may want to file their taxes to have the updated income considered.

People earning less than $75,000 a year adjusted gross income, $112,500 for heads of household, and $150,000 for married couples will receive the full amount. Individuals making at least $80,000 a year, $120,000 for heads of household, or $160,000 for married couples are ineligible.

The Internal Revenue Service said it was working to disburse payments while processing regular tax returns. Checks will be mailed to those who do not already have direct deposit set up with the IRS.

The new recovery package will expand tax breaks for working and middle-class families, expanding the child tax credit and earned income credit. The recovery bill will also provide support of $30 billion in rental assistance and $10 billion to help homeowners with mortgage payments.

State and local governments will also see a financial lift with $350 billion for costs through 2024. While some states and local areas have unspent funds from prior stimulus bills, the additional support could serve as a needed infusion in areas like Jackson, Mississippi, which is still recovering from a month without water.

Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.

SEE ALSO:

COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Talks Show The Limits Of ‘Bipartisanship’

VP Kamala Harris Swears In Cecilia Rouse To Be Council Of Economic Advisers’ First Black Chair

Twitter Drags Tim Scott For Coronavirus Stimulus Vote Against Relief Funds

Folks Are Ready To Social Distance Tim Scott For Voting Against Coronavirus Stimulus Package

10 photos Launch gallery

Folks Are Ready To Social Distance Tim Scott For Voting Against Coronavirus Stimulus Package

Continue reading Folks Are Ready To Social Distance Tim Scott For Voting Against Coronavirus Stimulus Package

Folks Are Ready To Social Distance Tim Scott For Voting Against Coronavirus Stimulus Package

[caption id="attachment_3914207" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty[/caption] Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is facing major criticism for not voting on a $100 billion stimulus package to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus. According to The Post and Courier, the Senate passed the measure with a 90-8 vote on Wednesday and sent it off to Donald Trump to sign the package. The legislation provides a number of things including free coronavirus testing, paid sick leave to some displaced workers and expanded unemployment benefits. Scott, the junior senator from South Carolina, was one of eight Republicans who voted against the bill. Scott released a statement after the vote saying the "well-meaning" legislation would have a "disastrous effect for South Carolina's small businesses." Later on Wednesday night, he released an updated response, saying, "The provisions in the bill as it relates to paid leave place a mandate on small businesses without a corresponding immediate cash flow." He continued, "We all agree that paid leave needs to play a significant role in relief packages, but to mandate paid leave and then tell businesses they will get it back in a tax credit, is not a good path." Scott also said that the bill didn't address the loss of revenue businesses are beginning to experience now, "instead imposing a new administrative and financial burden on them, with back-end assurances.” He continued, “Creating a new obligation for struggling businesses and promising, through a complex system, to reimburse that new obligation on the back end creates yet another hurdle for businesses in desperate need of financial support.” Scott said the next round of relief will have the goal of ensuring "immediate cash flow, instead of a tax credit with an unclear structure and timeline." The other Republican senators who voted against the bill were Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, Mike Lee of Utah, Scott Lankford of Oklahoma, and Ben Sasse of Nebraska. Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was the most vocal opponent of the bill, urging members to halt the spending of money elsewhere in the budget so resources can be directed to the needs the virus has caused. He warned that printing or borrowing the money now could create a future in which people won't be able to "borrow their way out of a crisis.” South Carolina's senior Republican senator, Lindsey Graham, voted for the bill. With the passing of the bill, senators are now expected to work on "phase three" of coronavirus relief funding, which is expected to include assistance to families, as well as help for small businesses and major industries. Direct cash payments to Americans is one proposal being discussed in Washington. Until the next phase, folks on social media were quick to slam Sen. Scott for his reluctance in taking immediate action in passing a stimulus package. Check out some of the criticism and outrage below. SEE ALSO Texas Senator’s Racist Coronavirus Comments Called Out On Social Media: ‘China Is To Blame’ Coronavirus Is Freeing Inmates Except Those In An Inhumane Mississippi Prison

Stimulus Payments Hitting Bank Accounts, But When, How Much, And To Whom?  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close