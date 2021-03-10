Black Residents Still Traumatized After KKK Flag Displayed In Michigan Town

Continue reading Justice For George Floyd: Derek Chauvin’s Attorney Files Motion To Delay Trial

Justice For George Floyd: Derek Chauvin's Attorney Files Motion To Delay Trial

[caption id="attachment_4101954" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Mario Tama / Getty[/caption] This article will be continuously updated throughout the Derek Chauvin murder trial, which begins Monday, March 8. UPDATED: 4:32 p.m. ET, March 15 Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill is considering a motion to delay the trial filed by Derek Chauvin's attorney on Monday. Eric Nelson asked Judge Cahill to also consider a change-of-venue, fearful that public perception could impede jurors' ability to remain impartial. Two jurors were added on Monday, now totaling nine. Five more will be selected in the coming days. Third-degree murder charges have been reinstated against the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill made the ruling on March 11 and will be added to the second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter Derek Chauvin is already facing. https://twitter.com/Yamiche/status/1370020250142584832?s=20 The additional charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison and increases the likelihood of a conviction on at least one of the charges. Cahill's decision Thursday was a reversal from his ruling in October to drop the charges on a legal technicality. For the third-degree murder charges to stick, the law requires that someone cause the death of another person while committing an act inherently dangerous to others. After an appeals court ruled against Cahill's decision in October, the judge presiding over Chauvin's murder trial changed his stance and reinstated the charge. https://twitter.com/CourtTV/status/1370031762303291398?s=20 The first juror in Chauvin's murder trial was selected late Tuesday morning and the jury selection process was continuing Thursday after Cahill's ruling. Jury selection was initially paused on Monday to allow Cahill to weigh additional charges against Chauvin, who was seen on video casually applying what appeared to be deadly pressure to Floyd's neck as the unarmed Black man was handcuffed face-down on a Minneapolis street's pavement for about nine minutes on May 25. https://twitter.com/AmudalatAjasa/status/1368949440678072328?s=20 The process of selecting a jury has been given three weeks, with opening statements scheduled to begin no later than March 29. https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1368937414178312193?s=20 Everybody can agree that justice for Floyd is the primary objective of Chauvin's murder trial. But whether that justice can actually be achieved is a completely different story -- even with the damning evidence of a viral video showing Chauvin, hands in his pockets, almost shrugging while staring indifferently at witnesses warning that he was killing Floyd, and the momentum of a racial reckoning sparked by the death on Memorial Day. [caption id="attachment_4101979" align="alignnone" width="690"] Derek Chauvin. | Source: Handout / Getty[/caption] If you're looking for footage of the killing, you won't find it here. But that fateful moment has prompted a wave of protests demanding change to policing in America in order to invest in the Black and brown communities that are disproportionately affected by law enforcement. [caption id="attachment_4101959" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty[/caption] Just last week, the House passed the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act, sweeping legislation that reimagines how police departments operate through accountability and transparency. Most relevant to Chauvin's murder trial, the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act aims to hold police accountable in part by collecting data about officers accused of misconduct and worse behavior. Chauvin, who turns 45 on March 19 and has pleaded not guilty, has a history of using brutal neck restraints, other suspects have claimed. Advocates say Chauvin shouldn't even have been working as a police officer on Memorial Day considering his violent past. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is hoping to introduce these claims as evidence of a pattern of Chauvin’s renegade style of policing that also appeared to kill Floyd. Adding insult to literal injury, Chauvin has a notable history of being placed on leave for officer-involved shootings and he remains the subject of “a dozen police conduct complaints that resulted in no disciplinary action.” During his 19-year-career, Chauvin was praised for valor by his department, even after shooting a Black man back in 2008 who survived the shooting. Cahill in October upheld the most serious murder charge against Chauvin in Floyd's death. [caption id="attachment_4101978" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office is prosecuting Derek Chauvin's murder trial. | Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] Chauvin was bailed out in October on a $1 million bond. If convicted, Chauvin -- who began his career with the Minneapolis Police Academy in October 2001 -- could be sentenced to 55 years in prison, effectively spending the rest of his life behind bars. Even though three other Minneapolis police officers were assisting Chauvin when Floyd died, Chauvin will face trial alone. Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng — the other cops with Floyd — will be tried together, apart from Chauvin, in a trial scheduled to begin in August. The three of them stand charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. NewsOne will be constantly updating this file as the Derek Chauvin murder trial progresses. Check back for developments and keep reading to find compelling photos, video and other key moments from the trial.