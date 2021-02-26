WNBA Star Renee Montgomery Co-Owns Atlanta Dream, Ousting Former Owner Kelly Loeffler

The WNBA and the NBA approved the sale of the Atlanta Dream on Friday, placing ownership in the hands of investor group led by Northland real estate Chairman Larry Gottesdiener, company COO Suzanne Abair and former Dream star Renee Montgomery.
🚨 BIG NEWS 🚨
📰 https://t.co/H9ik5M4fSS#GoDream pic.twitter.com/bYQw85LZQ4
— Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) February 26, 2021
Blessings 🙏🏾 Moments really do equal Momentum. I’m so excited so can y’all start showing yalls support by hitting that follow button ➡️ @AtlantaDream #DreamPursuer 💭#momentsequalmomentum ✨ pic.twitter.com/D3cgEtZGzt
— Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) February 26, 2021
Montgomery retired this month after 11 seasons in the WNBA and became the first former player to own a WNBA team.
This is Montgomery’s second venture into owning a sports franchise. In January she partnered with former NFL player Marshawn Lynch as co-owner of Team Beasts in the new Fan Controlled Football League.
Friday’s announcement ended the 10-year investor stake for owner Kelly Loeffler, who lost her bid for Senate last month.
Splintering between the former Georgia senator and Dream players began last year during the Black Lives Matter protests, where sports athletes played a large role in megaphoning the moment to the masses.
Loeffler, a conservative who aligned herself with overt racists, bigots and white supremacists, opposed the social justice initiatives led by sports teams. Loeffler penned a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert last summer in an attempt to reduce the importance around the organization’s social justice initiatives.
Loeffler’s stance created tension for Black WNBA players, an organization with a large percentage of Black players who were affected by the ongoing killings of their community members around America. 70 percent of WNBA players are Black, similar to the NBA where 74.2 percent of the players are Black. Players began advocating for Leoffler to sell her stake in the team.
“We are the women of the Atlanta Dream,” Dream players said in a July 10 statement. “We are women who support a movement. We are strong and we are fearless. We offer a voice to the voiceless. Our team is united in the Movement for Black Lives. It is not extreme to demand change after centuries of inequality. This is not a political statement. This is a statement of humanity. Black lives matter,” the team said in a response to Loeffler’s criticism.
Think I’m gone put together an ownership group for the The Dream. Whose in? #BlackVotesMatter✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/9wclgdED2w
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2021
At one point they even donned t-shirts that said “Vote Warnock,” advocating for Loeffler’s opponent at the polls during the Senate runoff races, Rev. Raphael Warnock.
Montgomery sprung into action around ownership after NBA star LeBron James expressed interest in purchasing the team earlier this year.
Loeffler and former co-owner Mary Brock released a statement in support of the new ownership.
SEE ALSO:
‘I Can’t Be Surprised’: Stacey Abrams Perfectly Drags Kelly Loeffler Over Voter Rights Organization Announcement
Kelly Loeffler Launches Voter Rights Organization In Desperate Attempt To Rival Stacey Abrams’ Brilliance
Black History In The Making: 21 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World In 2021
Black History In The Making: 21 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World In 2021
1. Stacey Abrams, Spelman CollegeSource:iOne Digital/Creative Class 1 of 21
2. Rev. William Barber II, N.C. Central UniversitySource:Getty 2 of 21
3. Kenya Barris, Clark Atlanta UniversitySource:Getty 3 of 21
4. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Florida A&M UniversitySource:Getty 4 of 21
5. Rosalind G. Brewer, Spelman CollegeSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. Ruth Carter, Hampton UniversitySource:WENN 6 of 21
7. Raashaun "DJ Envy" Casey, Hampton UniversitySource:Getty 7 of 21
8. Louis Farrakhan, Sr., Winston-Salem State UniversitySource:Getty 8 of 21
9. Andrew Gillum, Florida A&M UniversitySource:WENN 9 of 21
10. Rep Al Green, Howard University, Texas Southern University, Tuskegee UniversitySource:Getty 10 of 21
11. Kamala Harris, Howard UniversitySource:Getty 11 of 21
12. Jesse Jackson, North Carolina A&T UniversitySource:Getty 12 of 21
13. Samuel L. Jackson, Morehouse CollegeSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. Letitia James, Howard UniversitySource:Getty 14 of 21
15. Kweisi Mfume, Morgan State UniversitySource:Getty 15 of 21
16. Marilyn Mosby, Tuskegee UniversitySource:Getty 16 of 21
17. Bakari Sellers, Morehouse CollegeSource:iOne Digital 17 of 21
18. Ruth Simmons, Dillard UniversitySource:Getty 18 of 21
19. Stephen A. Smith, Winston-Salem State UniversitySource:Getty 19 of 21
20. Wanda Sykes, Hampton UniversitySource:Getty 20 of 21
21. Oprah Winfrey, Tennessee State UniversitySource:Getty 21 of 21
WNBA Star Renee Montgomery Co-Owns Atlanta Dream, Ousting Former Owner Kelly Loeffler was originally published on newsone.com