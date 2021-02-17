Vincent Jackson ‘Suffered From CTE,’ Family Tells Sheriff: ‘He Had A Lot Of Concussion Problems’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The autopsy results from a former NFL player found dead over the weekend were set to be released Wednesday. However, a Florida sheriff said that Vincent Jackson‘s family thinks the 38-year-old was suffering from a brain disease called chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) that statistics suggest is widespread among former football players.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister spoke Wednesday with local news outlet Q105 and revealed what he called “speculation” about the suspected CTE after he said with more certainty that Jackson was also an alcoholic.

“Unfortunately he suffered from chronic alcoholism,” Chronister said about the “tragic” death.

“We haven’t got the toxicology report back so can’t say with any certainty that was it but a lot of longstanding health conditions that contributed to his passing because of some alcohol abuse,” Chronister added.

Jackson was found dead over the weekend inside of a hotel room where he had been staying away from his family for more than a month. Chronister suggested CTE played a role in that.

“This is true speculation but the family is telling me that he suffered from CTE, they believe he had a lot of concussion problems,” Chronister said. “When you suffer from that you’re not yourself, you’re not your normal self.”

Chronister added that Jackson’s family members “believe wholeheartedly all of his actions are a result of what he suffered as a result of playing in the NFL.”

Without the autopsy results, it remains unclear what Jackson’s cause of death was.

In a telling report from 2017, a research team from Boston University and the VA Boston Healthcare System conducted the largest study into the link between football-related brain trauma and the degenerative brain disease CTE. The team diagnosed CTE in 110 out of 111 former NFL players whose brains were donated for research.

The diagnoses were common among football players at multiple levels, from high school to professional leagues. Overall, the researchers discovered CTE in 87% of the 202 brains they examined.

Suicide was the most common cause of death for players at the mild stages of CTE. Nearly half of those who died at advanced stages of CTE developed neurodegenerative-related causes of death, similar to symptoms related to dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

The researchers also said many who developed the disease exhibited behavioral issues, which became more severe at advanced stages.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Researchers Find Evidence of Brain Disease In 99% Of Ex-NFL Players Studied

Lawyer Claims Aaron Hernandez’s Brain Is Being Illegally Held

Super Bowl Sunday: A List Of Black Singers Who Belted Out The National Anthem 15 photos Launch gallery Super Bowl Sunday: A List Of Black Singers Who Belted Out The National Anthem 1. Charley Pride, 1974 Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. Diana Ross, 1982 Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. Wynton Marsalis, 1986 Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. Aaron Neville, 1990 Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. Whitney Houston, 1991 Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. Natalie Cole, 1994 Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. Luther Vandross, 1997 Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. Mariah Carey, 2002 Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. Beyoncé, 2004 Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. Aretha Franklin and Aaron Neville, 2006 Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. Jordin Sparks, 2008 Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. Jennifer Hudson, 2009 Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. Alicia Keys, 2013 Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. Gladys Knight, 2019 Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. Jazmine Sullivan, 2021 Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Super Bowl Sunday: A List Of Black Singers Who Belted Out The National Anthem Super Bowl Sunday: A List Of Black Singers Who Belted Out The National Anthem Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Aretha Franklin, and Gladys Knight are just a few of the iconic artists who have taken to the gridiron to sing the national the anthem at the Super Bowl. R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan will perform the national anthem this year along with singer Eric Church, adding their names to the lexicon of Black performers who sung the song on one entertainment's largest platforms. Sullivan emerged on the scene in 2008 with her album "Fearless" which featured several hit singles including "Bust Your Windows," "Need You Bad," and "Lions, Tigers & Bears." She followed up her debut album with "Love Me Back," in 2010, and "Reality Show" after a five-year hiatus in 2015. Sullivan recently released the EP "Heaux Tales," providing insight into Black women's stories of vulnerability, confidence and sexuality. The 12 time Grammy nominated singer said she feels empowered to sing the national anthem at this time in our country. "I just feel like it’s all God’s timing because they picked the Blackest, most soulful artist they could find to do this with Eric Church," she recently told Glamour. "He’s a country singer, and we are the total opposites of each other. But I’m representing for my people, our lives, our struggles, and everything we’ve been through. I can’t even explain it. I’m completely honored. I’m just gon’ go and sang." https://www.instagram.com/p/CKO9SsBhAVI/ After Whitney Houston's soul stirring performance of the "Star-Spangled Banner" in 1991, which is still heralded as one of the greatest performances of all time, Black artists have made more frequent appearances on the Super Bowl stage. Her power, restraint and delivery, turned the moment into an almost spiritual experience, likening her rendition to a gospel song. Prior to Houston's appearance at the Super Bowl, Black artists singing the national anthem were few and far between. Since 1967, which marked the first Super Bowl, a total of 15 Black artists have been asked to sing the national anthem. The first was singer-athlete Charley Pride, who was the first to perform the song as a solo act. However, with all of its pomp and circumstance, Black artists have performed the traditional song with soul and valor, under the backdrop of a country that has systematically oppressed descendants of chattel slavery. After the silent protest of the national anthem spearheaded by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick in 2016, the song carries with it the reminder of dreams deferred and promises broken for millions of American Black people in America. Black performers continue to make their mark on the culture by furthering the legacy of Houston's rendition, infusing the legacy of soul music, while also invoking energy and emotion towards making a change.

Vincent Jackson ‘Suffered From CTE,’ Family Tells Sheriff: ‘He Had A Lot Of Concussion Problems’ was originally published on newsone.com