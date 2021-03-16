Rickey Smiley Thinks Kirk Franklin Should NOT have Apologized for Cursing

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The son of Kirk Franklin, Kerrion, leaked an argument between him and his father this past weekend. You can hear pastor Franking spitting out cure words toward his son.

As we all have families and occasional arguments here and there, its no surprise that what we say may speak out of hand. Now Rickey Smiley is sharing his thoughts on the leaked the audio of a heated dispute that took place between the family.

Kirk Franklin cussing out his son got me dying pic.twitter.com/U8PF7WhRc6 — Montyrico Fellini 😈 (@RoyalsMLBChamps) March 13, 2021

Kirk Apologized

Rickey Smiley took to his morning show to respond to this situation and although his message was longer he simply told parents to CUT EM OFF, talking about the kids we birth who simply disrespect us and show us how much sometime blood is not thicker than water, CUT THEM OFF. What do you think about Rickeys response?

Courtesy of the jasminebrand