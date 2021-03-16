CLOSE
Politics
HomePolitics

Charles Booker Lasers In On Beating The Establishment In Possible 2022 Senate Run

Explaining the possibility of a Senate run, Booker said the work is not yet done. “We have the ability to tell a new story for Kentucky,” shared Booker.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Kentucky might finally get needed representation from the “hood to the holler” if Charles Booker runs for U.S. Senate in 2022. A former state representative, Booker teased Sunday that he’s considering running to unseat Sen. Rand Paul. 

Speaking with Kentucky Educational Television, Booker laid out his reasons for a potential campaign.

“As long as I wake up in the Commonwealth of Kentucky I’m going to be fighting,” said Booker. “I’m giving it all I have to make this place better.”

Explaining the possibility of a Senate run, Booker said the work is not yet done. “We have the ability to tell a new story for Kentucky,” shared Booker. 

 

Rising from underdog status in the 2020 Kentucky Democratic primary to nearly unseating establishment favorite Amy McGrath, Booker picked up steam closer to election day. In the middle of a pandemic and racial justice uprisings, Booker emerged as a candidate willing to take a stand on issues that mattered to people. 

“We won something bigger than any one election,” said Booker. “We inspired people to believe that things can be different.” 

After the end of his race, he kept the momentum going through the organization Hood to the Holler. A 501(c)(4) non-profit, Hood to the Holler is more than a slogan, it recognizes issues communities face across geography.

“It’s focused on the power that we can leverage as people, as human beings, as Kentuckians to not only change societal issues and challenges that we face, but transform our politics,” Booker explained. “It’s realizing that people are the most important aspect of democracy. It’s realizing that the voices of people in the forgotten places who have won from the hollers in Appalachia and everywhere in between. That those voices are the pathway to a brighter future.”  

The organization continues hosting training and voter registration events across the state. Booker built into the commonality without erasing the value of people’s differences. Booker campaigned across the state and made inroads in many communities talking about his own experiences with affording insulin and supporting loved ones struggling through addiction and related challenges. 

 

Booker sees an opportunity to build a consensus across Kentucky based on issues and building opportunity instead of getting caught up in partisan battles. 

“People like Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul have told us we’re divided, but we aren’t,” beamed Booker. “We’re unified in our fight to heal, to take care of our family and to take care of Kentucky.  And that is a message that can build new coalitions and I’m excited to tell this story.”

Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.

SEE ALSO:

Mitch, Please! Democrat Running For McConnell’s Seat Predicts Victory: ‘WE Are Going To Beat This Man’

Kentucky Senate Passes Bill Restricting No-Knock Warrants, But Breonna Taylor’s Supporters Say It Doesn’t Go Far Enough

One Year Anniversary Of The Killing Of Breonna Taylor Marked By Protests

'We Still Fighting': Photos Of Protests Marking 1-Year Anniversary Of Breonna Taylor's Death

20 photos Launch gallery

'We Still Fighting': Photos Of Protests Marking 1-Year Anniversary Of Breonna Taylor's Death

Continue reading ‘We Still Fighting’: Photos Of Protests Marking 1-Year Anniversary Of Breonna Taylor’s Death

'We Still Fighting': Photos Of Protests Marking 1-Year Anniversary Of Breonna Taylor's Death

Across the United States, demonstrators held rallies to honor the life and legacy of Breonna Taylor, a Black 26-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, woman who was killed by police in her home on March 13, 2020. Taylor's death marked a pivotal moment in the Black Lives Matter movement and again reminded us that Black women and girls are also subjugated to routine violence at the hands of law enforcement. Taylor's death stood at the intersection of race and gender, where Black women experience different layers of trauma when victimized by the police. Protests were held in major cities over the United States in Taylor's hometown of Louisville, New York City and Atlanta, Grand Rapids and Los Angeles. In Louisville, hundreds of demonstrators followed behind Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, and other members of Taylor's family. The event took place in Jefferson Square Park for the Justice for Breonna Taylor rally and march. https://www.instagram.com/p/CL_tZgfgPTk/ "We still in the streets[.] We still fighting," Palmer wrote in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer for the anniversary demonstrations. "1 year ago, Breonna Taylor was tragically killed in her own home, igniting a movement for racial justice and necessary change, which has prompted many cities and states to BAN no-knock warrants," Ben Crump, a lawyer for Taylor's family tweeted on Sunday. "365 days have passed but the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor continues!!" https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1370737410234056706?s=20 On Friday ahead of the anniversary, Palmer filed a complaint against six officers over their roles in the investigation. Palmer has asked the LMPD's Professional Standards Unit and the Public Integrity Unit to investigate the officers in reference to statements and reports used in the investigation, as well as those who reportedly improperly monitored tapped Taylor's phone, WLKY reports. On the same day Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who was with her on the night of the deadly police raid, filed a federal lawsuit accusing the LMPD of violating his constitutional rights. Prior to Taylor's death anniversary, a judge signed an order to permanently close a criminal case filed against Walker for shooting one of the officers involved in the raid. Walker, a registered gun owner, contends that he acted in self-defense on the night Taylor was killed. The protests followed a lively week that included a mobile billboard in Louisville emblazoned with a tweet from Taylor where she shared her hopes of one day having a child. “My daughter hasn’t even been conceived but she has a name already lol…that’s how ready I am,” she tweeted in 2018. Activists demanded on Thursday for Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine to open a new investigation into the officers involved in Taylor's death and move forward with prosecuting them. Wine initially recused himself from the case because his office was prosecuting Walker. But after Walker's charges were permanently dropped, the activists said Wine no longer has the conflict of interest that he claimed existed. Keep reading to find some images from protests around the country that marked the anniversary of Breonna Tayor's death.

Charles Booker Lasers In On Beating The Establishment In Possible 2022 Senate Run  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close