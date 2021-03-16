According to NBC4i, Bexley and Dublin are the top two places to live in the central Ohio area, and some of the best in the whole state, according to the data of one website.
According to Niche.com, Bexley ranks 6th, and Dublin comes in at 10th for the best places to live in Ohio.
Niche, which, according to its website, uses data and reviews to come up with the rankings, also listed the two suburbs as the best in central Ohio, followed by Upper Arlington, Powell, and Grandview Heights. Of note, Granville has ranked the 5th best place to live in the state.
For the full NBC4 story click here
These Central Ohio Suburbs Named Top Places to Live in the State was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com