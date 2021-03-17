Idris Elba Signs Multi-Book Deal with HarperCollins!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congratulations to the activist Idris Elba, who not only is a multi-award-winning actor, musician, filmmaker, but he has now signed a global multi-book deal with HarperCollins. In the year 2022, Idris is set to publish a range of children book, all inspired by his daughter Idris said.

According to thejasminebrand.com the range of books will include, fiction picture books. With a character and imaginary world, developed by Idris and a partner, Robyn Charteris. His partner has written live action drama, animation programs, for Channel 4, BBC, and so much more including educational theatre for schools.

Im excited to check out these books of his!