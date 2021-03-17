According to NBC4i, Ohio State University announced Wednesday it plans on holding two in-person commencement ceremonies for the 2020 and 2021 graduating classes.
The Class of 2021’s ceremony is currently scheduled for May 9, while the Class of 2020 will be honored on Aug. 8.
The university is limiting the total amount of people in attendance to no more than 13,500. The regular capacity for Ohio Stadium is just under 103,000 people, according to the OSU website.
The ceremonies will be the first in-person commencements held since 2019.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Here’s Your Chance to Win $1K From Power!
- New and Making Noise Red Bull Records BLXST
- IRS Looking to Move the 2021 Tax Deadline
- Ohio State University Announces In Person Commencement for 2020 and 2021 Graduates
- Fashion Nova Ripped For Their Tacky ‘It’s The Stimmy For Me’ Sale
- The Flockas Talk New Season of Their Hit Show, What Waka Really Meant By Him Cheating Made Tammy “Better” + More!
- Win $250 Dollars Cash From Power
- Blood On His Hands: Trump Repeated Racist ‘China Flu’ Punchline On Same Night Of Deadly Shootings At Asian Spas
- Blackface Is STILL Wrong: TikTok Video Of A White Model In Blackface Prosthetics Goes Viral
- A Deadly Argument Over Stimulus Checks Highlights A Common Barrier For Domestic Violence Survivors
- NBC4 Stuff the Backpack!
Ohio State University Announces In Person Commencement for 2020 and 2021 Graduates was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com