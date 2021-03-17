Ohio State University Announces In Person Commencement for 2020 and 2021 Graduates

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Ohio State University announced Wednesday it plans on holding two in-person commencement ceremonies for the 2020 and 2021 graduating classes.

The Class of 2021’s ceremony is currently scheduled for May 9, while the Class of 2020 will be honored on Aug. 8.

The university is limiting the total amount of people in attendance to no more than 13,500. The regular capacity for Ohio Stadium is just under 103,000 people, according to the OSU website.

The ceremonies will be the first in-person commencements held since 2019.

