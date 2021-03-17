Viral Video Of Retired LAPD Cop Hurling The N-Word Shows Exactly Why Black Folk Don’t Trust The Police

A video making rounds on social media shows a retired Los Angeles police detective hurling racial insults and calling a Black man the n-word after a car accident.
L.A. Taco first reported the event which shows former LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detective John Motto, accosting a Black man in Santa Clarita, California on Saturday.
As a result of the viral video, the Los Angeles District Attorney announced it has launched an investigation into the 370 cases that Motto handled before he retired, along with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the LAPD.
Due to Motto’s employment status, he is no longer liable to disciplinary action from the LAPD the department issued in a statement. Motto reportedly worked for the LAPD for over 33 years and retired in May 2020.
Warning: Video contains explicit and triggering language.
Incident in Valencia from this weekend where man is seen using racial slurs after a car accident. pic.twitter.com/ddHcYIWp8Q
— What's Up SCV (@whatsupscv) March 16, 2021
In the video capturing the Saturday incident, Motto can be heard saying, “Oh but you can say n—–r and I can’t?” directing his statement to the Black man. A blonde woman with sunglasses pulls Motto towards a black truck and yells for the other man to go back towards his car. “Are you f—–g serious right now?” the man says while walking towards the couple. As the man turns to his car Motto says, “Go back into your little cage until the monkey controller gets here.”
Motto demands to see the man’s ID, who walks towards the person recording the video and asks if they witnessed Motto calling him the n-word. “No, he started the n—-r thing because he is the dumb n—-r,” Motto says as he walks and aggressively points towards the man.
The man who captured the video, Uriel Barraza, told L.A. Taco he was on his lunch break when he heard the commotion outside. He claims he observed Motto was visibly upset after the accident when he pulled up to the side of the man’s car and “screamed at him.”
Barraza said Motto drove his car forward, “parked in front of him, got out of the [truck] and just started going off on him.”
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon “condemned” the act and said his office has began to notify defense attorneys in cases Motto was involved with.
“What is seen in the video is not reflective of the thousands of hard working and dedicated men and women of the Los Angeles Police Department,” the LAPD said in a statement. In addition the statement confirmed that Gascon’s office had made contact.
The video adds another glaring reminder as to why it’s difficult for Black communities to believe that anywhere a police officer is, is a safe space.
SEE ALSO:
Cop Who Mistakenly Shot 1-Year-Old Boy In The Head Improperly Opened Fire, Ben Crump Says
Louisville DA Who Recused Himself From Breonna Taylor’s Case Can Prosecute Cops Now, Activists Say
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
1. Robert Aaron Long, suspect in Asian massage parlor killing spree in GASource:Crisp County Sheriff's Office 1 of 29
2. Duke Webb, bowling alley gunman in Rockford, IllinoisSource:Winnebago County Sheriff's Office 2 of 29
3. Car Drives Into Group Of Protesters In New YorkSource:Getty 3 of 29
4. Brad Parscale, demoted former Trump campaign managerSource:Getty 4 of 29
5. Brett HankisonSource:Shelby County Sheriff's Department 5 of 29
6. Thomas Kinworthy accused of killing Black cop, shooting another
6 of 29
Updated mugshot of Thomas J. Kinworthy, charged with murdering @SLMPD officer Tamarris Bohannon. pic.twitter.com/ZXsX57eY1P— Kim Bell (@kbellpd) September 2, 2020
7. Dalton Potter allegedly shot a cop and another man
7 of 29
BLUE ALERT issued for Dalton Potter, age 29. Potter is suspected of shooting a Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy overnight. Last known to be on foot on Interstate 75 at the Whitfield/Gordon County line. Potter is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911. #BlueAlert pic.twitter.com/Vdyl8ReGaW— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 7, 2020
8. White suspect physically attacking officer
8 of 29
Interesting.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 30, 2020
Thinking about Jacob Blake right now. Sure seems like white people get the benefit of the doubt when engaged with the police... pic.twitter.com/kLh9iCJepp
9. Kyle Rittenhouse, Kenosha Jacob Blake shooterSource:Twitter 9 of 29
10. White supremacist who beat a woman on video
10 of 29
Nicholas Arnold Schock, 36, of Wauchula was arrested and charged with battery and disturbing the peace and bail was set at $620. He remains at the Sarasota County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ggDBjAxCN1— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) August 2, 2020
11. West Hollywood shooter11 of 29
12. Gregory and Travis McMichaelsSource:Glynn County Sheriff's Office 12 of 29
13. Anthony J. Trifiletti, shot an unarmed Black manSource:Saint Paul Police Department 13 of 29
14. Matthew Bernard, Killed Three People14 of 29
15.15 of 29
16. Mark Boisey
16 of 29
UPDATE - Man strangled, pistol-whipped woman before firing on officers, police say: https://t.co/DXCEL6Rd2P pic.twitter.com/X305N1owWX— WGAL (@WGAL) November 14, 2019
17. Lorne BrownSource:NBC Miami 17 of 29
18. Patrick Crusius, El Paso Mall Mass Shooting Suspect
18 of 29
Patrick Crusius allegedly wrote a racist manifesto before killing at least 18 people in Saturday's shooting at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso. The suspect, a white male, was safely taken into custody.— NewsOne (@newsone) August 3, 2019
This is America. #Walmartshooting #ElPasoShootinghttps://t.co/cjYzJZsCXn
19. Aaron DeanSource:Tarrant County Jail 19 of 29
20. Amber Guyger
20 of 29
Mugshot of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger released after she was arrested on manslaughter warrant in shooting death of Botham Jean https://t.co/a2T3wNREX9 pic.twitter.com/4564d9UrjQ— FOX 28 Columbus (@fox28columbus) September 10, 2018
21. James Holmes
21 of 29
Today on #CrimeStories: Prosecutors have released video of #Aurora shooter #JamesHolmes’ interviews w/ a psychiatrist. Tune in now on @SiriusXM ch. 111 for insight on the evaluation of his sanity in the #Colorado theater massacre. #NancyGrace #CrimeAlert #CrimeOnline #MassKiller pic.twitter.com/DKRD2s0ay8— Crime Online (@crimeonlinenews) February 26, 2019
22. Michael Mattioli
22 of 29
#BREAKING: @MilwaukeePolice identify Michael Mattioli as the off-duty officer involved in a fight leaving a man with serious injuries. Charges are pending. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/swogEPFKQI— Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) April 20, 2020
23. Dylann RoofSource:Getty 23 of 29
24. Matthew Sloan Punched And Spit On Police...
24 of 29
Again, if Matthew Sloan was a Black man this would be a much different story. https://t.co/K4cwb6SQ38— NewsOne (@newsone) July 12, 2019
25. Assaulted Police And Even Chased Them...
25 of 29
This man never complied— Gambling Refund 💵™ (@OffshoreRefund) May 14, 2019
This man actually hit police multiple times
This man chased police and made them fear for safety
This man was not killed!
Pamela Turner was murdered and pregnant, she was never given the same opportunity. WHY? @KingJamespic.twitter.com/DfzdICbOy8
26. Shot At Police At Trump Tower...26 of 29
27. Shot At Police At Walmart -- And Was Let Go...27 of 29
28. Man Holds Black Man At Gunpoint And He Is Calmly Arrested...
28 of 29
Downtown CHARLOTTESVILLE right now. F*ing white trash has a black man submitted first with a knife around his neck, then makes him kneel still threatening to stab him.— 𝔻𝕣. 𝕄𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕪’𝕤 𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕪 𝕥𝕠𝕕𝕒𝕪 (@tomorrowtambien) December 28, 2018
Please, Twitter do your thing in the name of justice #resist @washingtonpost @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/klg7g5ac22
29. Grady Wayne Wilkes29 of 29
Viral Video Of Retired LAPD Cop Hurling The N-Word Shows Exactly Why Black Folk Don’t Trust The Police was originally published on newsone.com