Mesa ft. Jadakiss & Ricky Saint Laurent “Temperature Rising,” Cameron Cartee, Renni Rucci, Mariahlynn, Salma Slims & Johnni Blaze “Get Along” & More | Daily Visuals 3.17.21

Whenever we hear about Jadakiss on the track with two other rappers we’re expecting Styles P and Sheek Louch, but this time around the Lox representative is lending his talents to some of his peers and still killin’ it as only he can.

Linking up with Ricky Saint Laurent for Mesa’s clip to “Temperature Rising,” Jadakiss and company take it back to the trap house where they cut up that work and break bread for a hard day’s work. Don’t try the cutting part at home, kids!

From some hardcore ish to some soft and sensual vibe, we get a Love & Hip Hop reunion of sorts as Cameron Cartee, Renni Rucci, Mariahlynn, Salma Slims and Johnni Blaze link up to seduce the camera while spitting bars for their visual to “Get Along.” Who says women can’t get along?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tempest, Deante Hitchcock, and more.

MESA FT. JADAKISS & RICKY SAINT LAURENT – “TEMPERATURE RISING”

CAMERON CARTEE, RENNI RUCCI, MARIAHLYNN, SALMA SLIMS & JOHNNI BLAZE – “GET ALONG”

TEMPEST – “SORRY TO SAY”

DEANTE HITCHCOCK – “WHAT’S NEXT X DRAKE”

Y CHIBI – “BIG DAWG”

