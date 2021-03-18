I-70 West In Columbus to Close This Weekend

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A part of the Interstate 70 through Downtown Columbus will close this weekend for the third time, according to NBC4 this will be the Final time for closing.

Westbound lanes of I-70 will close between I-71 and Third Street. Crew will install a beam for a bridge that will eventually carry Downtown traffic to I-70 east via Fulton Street.

Traffic from I-70 can detour by using Downtown exit and reenter at Third Street, or try I071 north and I-670 west to reconnect to I-70 on the West side.

Eastbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane through the construction zone, and Fulton Street will be closed from Grant Avenue to Washington Street.

All lanes and ramps are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.