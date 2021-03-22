Kevin Hart, and Torrei Gifts His daughter a Benz for her 16th Birthday!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

I wish my parents had gifted me any kind of car when I turned 16. It must be nice to have parents that are successful addable to bless their children with hat they want.

The daughter of Kevin and Torrei Hart, Heaven just turned 16 and her parents surprised her with Benz SUV. There was also party theme that came along with the surprise gift, “My Hero Academia”, according to TMZ. Thesis definitely great seeing that kids dealt with a lot throughout the pandemic especially missing out on school and socializing, its nice the Harts took time out to celebrate their daughter Heaven.