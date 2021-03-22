All Grades Are Now Back In Class for Columbus City Schools

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

CCS now has all made levels back in the classrooms after over year. The students are happy to be back in school in person thanks to the thoughtful planning of the staff of CCS. Parents are confident that their kids will have a more effective chance of learning.

As of now kids are not going to school full time just yet, they are on a blended learning schedule, so there are 2 days in person and the other 3 remote learning. Still a few days in school si better than none at all, Im sure students were tired of trying to learn from a laptop.

There are some parents who are nervous with COVID still being around, but this is something we all have to face as we are getting our lives back together.

Courtesy of NBC4