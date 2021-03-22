CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

From Weight Rooms To Logos, The NCAA Showed Just How Little It Values Women’s Basketball

Viral outrage over disparities in men and women’s workout facilities in the 2021 March Madness tournament highlights continued issues in equitable treatment for women athletes.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Jackson State vs Baylor

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

After being called out for separate and unequal facilities between men and women’s basketball teams during the March Madness tournament, the NCAA revealed a new workout space for women’s teams over the weekend.

While the NCAA tried to claim it planned to upgrade the women’s facilities once “additional space” was available, the evidence gathered over the last few days pointed to a darker reality.

In a statement, NCAA Women’s Basketball Vice President Lynn Holzman said the NCAA would enhance amenities at the practice courts, including the weight training equipment.

However, on Sunday which marked the first day of the women’s tournament, more issues remained. Even down to the courts and branding, the women’s teams continued to get the short end of the stick.

Pressure began to mount last week after Ali Kershner, a sports performance coach at Stanford, posted a picture online comparing the men’s and women’s workout rooms. The pictures showed a small stack of dumbbells and yoga mats.

University of Oregon player Sedona Prince made a TikTok video of the men’s and women’s workout spaces. Prince refuted the NCAA’s claim that the issue was one of space.

In the video, Prince highlighted the room available for a real workout space despite NCAA leadership saying the original issue due to space. 

Some players pointed to the limited practice space, subpar food options, and swag as another problem. Various brands have also responded with a vow to send equipment immediately to the women’s teams.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley challenged the NCAA to do better, pointing to the official NCAA twitter handle’s erasure of the women’s tournament. 

“What we now know is the NCAA’s season long message about ‘togetherness’ and ‘equality’ was about convenience and a soundbite for the moment created after the murder of George Floyd,” wrote Staley. “Women’s basketball is a popular sport whose stock and presence continues to rise on a global level. It is sad that the NCAA is not willing to recognize and invest in our growth despite its claims of togetherness and equality.” 

Professional basketball players like Brianna Turner and Steph Curry also amplified the players’ concerns.

A forward for the WNBA Phoenix Mercury, Turner also called out the faux outrage over women sports with participation of trans women and girls. Anti-trans women and girls sports bills have been making the rounds through state legislatures across the country. In response to the silence around inequity in women’s sports, Turner said the silence on a real threat to women’s sports was telling. 

Recently, over 500 NCAA athletes demanded the NCAA stop hosting championships and events in states that have passed or consider passing such laws. 

The issue of equity in women’s sports extends far beyond this one tournament. CNBC also reported that women athletes at Clemson University were considering filing a class action lawsuit if they did not receive a more fair distribution of financial aid.

The tournament disparity also raised a conversation about Title IX protections for women’s athletes. While the NCAA is bound by Title IX, individual schools arguably have a duty to ensuring women athletes are treated fairly. 

SEE ALSO:

March Madness: HBCUs Sweep NCAA Tournament Play-In Games For A Pair Of Historic Wins

#BossMoves: LeBron James, Maverick Carter Become Part-Owners Of The Boston Red Sox

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

Women's History Month: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

21 photos Launch gallery

Women's History Month: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

Continue reading Women’s History Month: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

Women's History Month: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

[caption id="attachment_4099309" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ANDREW HARNIK / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:00 a.m. ET, March 1, 2021 The month of March is recognized as Women’s History Month and is dedicated to the celebration of everyday women, as well as pillars and pioneers whose accomplishments have allowed for following generations to feel empowered to constantly break barriers. MORE: Happy Women’s History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women Black women, in particular, have been accomplishing the unthinkable for centuries and NewsOne is highlighting some of these women and their feats. And while this list would obviously be incomplete without the inclusion of Kamala Harris -- the first woman and Black woman to be vice president and the highest-ranking woman in the history of American government -- her impressive accomplishment is among dozens of other achievements that Black women have steadily been realizing for many decades. The month-long celebration of women dates back to 1980 when former President Jimmy Carter issued the first Proclamation, which declared the week of March 8, 1989, as National Women’s History Week, according to the National Women’s History Museum. In March of 1987, Congress passed Public Law 100-9, proclaiming March as Women’s History Month. “Throughout history, women have driven humanity forward on the path to a more equal and just society, contributing in innumerable ways to our character and progress as a people,” said former President Barack Obama in his 2016 Women’s History Month Presidential Proclamation. “In the face of discrimination and undue hardship, they have never given up on the promise of America: that with hard work and determination, nothing is out of reach. During Women's History Month, we remember the trailblazers of the past, including the women who are not recorded in our history books, and we honor their legacies by carrying forward the valuable lessons learned from the powerful examples they set.” Obama continued, “Because of the courage of so many bold women who dared to transcend preconceived expectations and prove they were capable of doing all that a man could do and more, advances were made, discoveries were revealed, barriers were broken, and progress triumphed. Whether serving in elected positions across America, leading groundbreaking civil rights movements, venturing into unknown frontiers, or programming revolutionary technologies, generations of women that knew their gender was no obstacle to what they could accomplish have long stirred new ideas and opened new doors, having a profound and positive impact on our Nation.” Keep reading to find our curated list of Black women pioneers in history as well as the present day.

From Weight Rooms To Logos, The NCAA Showed Just How Little It Values Women’s Basketball  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close