NBA Youngboy Arrested Federal Charges!

The father of 7, Kentrell Gaulden , better known as NBA Youngboy was arrested yesterday in Los Angeles after running and hiding out from the FBI. Police attempted to stop the car that he was in Monday afternoon, for an outstanding warrant. He attempted to leave the scene running away from police. They use a K-9 unit to track him, and he was arrested an taken into custody around 1pm Monday.

If you’ll recall, in the fall of 2020 Kentrell was arrested on drug and firearm charges in Baton Rouge. He was freed on a $75,000 bond.He was currently living in Los Angeles after being evicted for his home in Louisiana.

He is due in court today.

Courtesy of WAFB.com