Westerville Central Falls Short of State Championship

According to the Columbus Dispatch Westerville Central was really close to pulling off for a shot at the state championship. With the district and regionals championships won, the Warhawks felt like they were about to do something magnificent while playing at the University of Dayton Arena.

THEY were this close, with 2.3 seconds left behind Centrallville by one point in the Division 1 State championship game.It was up to senior Landon Tillman who stepped up for a three pointer, if it had gone in they would walked away with a state championship, but the Elks pulled out the win 43-42.

Congratulations to both teams on a great year.