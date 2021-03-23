TRIED IT: Morphe’s Avani Gregg Baecation Bronzers And For The Bebs Palette Made My Melanin POP

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This past weekend New York City hit a whopping 65 degrees. After spending most of the year quarantined, I was excited to call my girls up and make some brunch reservations. I don’t know about you, but the pandemic has taken my appreciation for small outdoor gatherings to another level. Cabin fever had me tempted to call my hair and makeup team and pull out the ball gown for a little mid-day mimosa action.

While I managed to curve the ball gown idea, I did succumb to a little hair and makeup glam from my good friend, Mia Watson. Since she was my brunch partner in crime, it was only right for her to get me all the way together. Whenever I am testing makeup products, I call on Mia because she adds that professional touch that I don’t have. Since working with her I’ve learned so many new strategies to beating my face, but when I want to show the effectiveness of a product, I call on her for assistance.

For Sunday’s brunch look, I wanted a look that would make my melanin pop. Mia wanted to execute a look that would give me a rosy spring-time glow but not overwhelm my face. Since Morphe recently gifted me with a few products to test out, I figured now was the best time to use them.

Because I have oily skin, Mia started my face with moisturizer, translucent powder, and setting spray before applying the the primer and foundation. When she was done, she applied concealer along with more translucent powder. For my eyes, she used colors 2016, U Mad, and Fishy from the newly released Avani Gregg “For the Bebs” palette ($30.00, www.Morphe.com). To give me a toasty glow, she added a combination of the Avani Gregg Baecation bronzers in Hawaii and Bahamas ($20.00, www.Morphe.com). We finished the look with the I Love Red lipliner and the Yes Red lipstick ($12.00, www.Morphe.com).

What I loved most about the For the Bebs palette is the wide range of bold, vibrant colors. If you’re looking for that “go big or go home” energy, then you want to try this medley of colorful eyeshadows. I really enjoyed the bronzers. All three shades allow me to execute different looks.

The Avani Gregg x Morphe collection launches today. You can purchase the items I used, and then some, on the Morphe website.

