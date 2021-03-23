LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congratulations are in order for Cardi B. on her fifth number one on the Billboard charts for her single “Up”. In bad news, NBA Youngboy was arrested for an outstanding warrant. The police also found a gun on him but not word on if it belonged to him or not.

In other news, Brittany Renner is out of the game. She announced her pregnancy with Charlotte Hornets player P.J. Washington.

Hip Hop Spot: NBA YoungBoy Arrested, Cops Use K-9 to Track Him After He Flees

