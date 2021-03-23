CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Daniel Prude Protest At Rochester Wegmans Falsely Framed As Violent ‘Mob’ Who Trapped Customers Inside

Local reporters in Rochester shared on the ground accounts after The Daily Wire claimed Wegmans shoppers were trapped inside by a "mob" of demonstrators.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

A Wegmans grocery store in Rochester, New York, shuttered its doors to protesters demonstrating on the one-year-anniversary of Daniel Prude‘s arrest on Tuesday.

In response to the group gathered in front of Wegmans, the store locked its doors claiming it was to ensure the safety of customers.

Shortly after, The Daily Wire, a conservative news site, framed the demonstration as something more insidious with the headline, “BLM protesters Mob Store, Trapping 100 Customers Inside: “We’re Shutting S*** Down!’

Kayla Green, a local reporter for WROC dispelled the false narrative by sharing an on the ground account of what transpired.

“Wegmans closed doors and customers were kept inside temporarily, but were let out soon after,” she tweeted. “Protesters never entered the store, protesters are currently listening to music and eating pizza in the parking lot, nobody is ‘trapped’ inside.”

The image used by The Daily Caller was also from a protest last year which took place at night.

The demonstration was organized by Free the People ROC who shared a flyer on social media. A large group of protesters marched through the streets of Rochester before making a stop in the Wegmans parking lot.

“We join the Prude family in calling for a day of action and remembrance on the one-year anniversary of Daniel Prude’s death by the RPD,” organizers shared in a Facebook Post.

According to Democrat & Chronicle reporter Justin Murphy, who also shared his account of the demonstration on Twitter, the protesters remained mainly peaceful, regularly engaging in a chant of “Black Lives Matter.” The videos and images show a crowd of less than 200 people in attendance.

In response to the protest, Green posted a statement from Wegmans regarding Tuesday morning’s protest.

“Our East Ave. store is currently closed due to protest activity taking place outside of the store,” the statement reads. “At this time, no customers remain in the store, and the doors will remain closed. Our number one priority is the safety of our employees and customers.”

On social media, users began to point out the rush to judgement on Wegman’s behalf, and the ways Black protesters are handled versus white protesters. The crowd gathered on Tuesday comprised mostly of white demonstrators due to demographics of the surrounding neighborhood.

 

Prude was arrested on March 23, 2020, by Rochester police officers who were called to respond to a mental health crisis. During the encounter officers forcefully pinned Prude to the ground and covered his head with a spit hood.

Prude died a week later on March 30. His cause of death resulted from “complications of asphyxia,” and was declared a homicide. In February, a grand jury declined to press charges against the involved officers.

SEE ALSO:

Justice For George Floyd: All Jurors Selected In Derek Chauvin’s Murder Trial

Obama Addresses Mass Shootings: A ‘Pandemic Cannot Be The Only Thing That Slows’ Gun Violence

US-POLITICS-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE-BIDEN

It Looks Like Joe Biden Still Might Think Marijuana Is A Gateway Drug After White House Fires Staffers Over Past Use

10 photos Launch gallery

It Looks Like Joe Biden Still Might Think Marijuana Is A Gateway Drug After White House Fires Staffers Over Past Use

Continue reading It Looks Like Joe Biden Still Might Think Marijuana Is A Gateway Drug After White House Fires Staffers Over Past Use

It Looks Like Joe Biden Still Might Think Marijuana Is A Gateway Drug After White House Fires Staffers Over Past Use

A number of young, White House staffers were asked to resign, suspended, or moved to remote work locations as a result of an archaic policy which aims to demonize workers over past marijuana use. The employment shakeups in the Biden White House points to a larger problem and rooted fears that the incoming administration may not be as progressive as once thought. The move also contradicts the trajectory of the national collective, who widely support the legalization of marijuana. https://twitter.com/thedailybeast/status/1372931125342044170?s=20 In America 14 states have legalized marijuana usage including Washington, D.C, where the White House is located. A November Gallup poll showed that 68 percent of adults in the U.S. support the legalization of marijuana. As public support increases, Black and brown communities are routinely criminalized at disproportionate rates, even though usage among different populations remains similar or higher. A staffer who spoke with The Daily Beast under anonymity said that former employees weren't fully made aware of the White House policy on past use. "The policies were never explained, the threshold for what was excusable and what was inexcusable was never explained,” the ex-staffer told the outlet. The move also reportedly shook the confidence of former staffers who say the were informally told by higher-ups that past use would not immediately disqualify them for said positions. The total number of staffers who were sidelined is unknown. In a statement to The Daily Beast White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the White House policy on Friday and said that only five people were let go as a result of past use. Her statement doesn't include a comment on the number of individuals who never made it to the next phase of the hiring process after admitting use. https://twitter.com/PressSec/status/1372922261682974721?s=20 “In an effort to ensure that more people have an opportunity to serve the public, we worked in coordination with the security service to ensure that more people have the opportunity to serve than would not have in the past with the same level of recent drug use. While we will not get into individual cases, there were additional factors at play in many instances for the small number of individuals who were terminated,” Psaki said. “We announced a few weeks ago that the White House had worked with the security service to update the policies to ensure that past marijuana use wouldn’t automatically disqualify staff from serving in the White House,” she tweeted. “As a result, more people will serve who would not have in the past with the same level of recent drug use.” In February the White House said it was open to waive or review case-by-case a requirement that all potential appointees in the Executive office of the President be able to obtain top secret clearance. The White House policy on marijuana lends itself to an outdated frame of thinking that connects usage with criminality, lack of morals and character. The war on drugs movement helped to frame this narrative, constructed to build policy which would legalize the repeated targeting and arrests of Black and brown community members. Interestingly Biden, with a career spanning almost five decades, played a large part in the efforts which ramped up the war on drugs, especially during his time as the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee. “I still believe it’s a gateway drug," Biden told ABC News in 2010 as vice president. "I’ve spent a lot of my life as chairman of the Judiciary Committee dealing with this. I think it would be a mistake to legalize.” While he's reversed course on some of his past outdated beliefs, the recent firings show his stance on the criminalization of marijuana might be harder for him to shake.

Daniel Prude Protest At Rochester Wegmans Falsely Framed As Violent ‘Mob’ Who Trapped Customers Inside  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close