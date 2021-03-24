Trey Songz Has The Internet Going Wild, Again!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A super collaboration could be on the way and the internet is already going wild. Early Tuesday, Virginia native Trey Songz shared two pictures of him alongside Chris Brown and Usher in what looks like a studio.

Trey did not caption the two Instagram pics, however, that did not stop fans from hopping in to the comments to share their excited for the possible collaboration.

This is definitely the vibe we need in 2021.

