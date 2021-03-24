LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

While fans were disappointed when word that UK rapper Skepta and Adele hooking up to make some beautiful music together behind closed doors turned out to be false, they’ll be happy to know that rumors about his upcoming Nike collaboration have proven to be very true.

@Samutaru has given us the first look at the upcoming Skepta/Nike SK Air Tailwind V which boasts an aqua blue base representative of the people across the pond from the US that’s covered by a shiny black TPU exoskeleton for dramatic effect. Ok, it’s not dramatic like that but it’s still pretty damn spiffy.

Skepta really loves his Air Maxes doesn’t he?

No word yet on when these will see the light of day but given the way his previous collabs flew off the shelves, don’t be surprised if these turn out to be a tough cop whenever a release date is set.

Are y’all feeling the Skepta/Nike SK Air Tailwind V collaboration? Let us know in the comments section.

Pics of The New Skepta/Nike SK Air Tailwind V’s Leak was originally published on hiphopwired.com

