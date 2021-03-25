Male Penis Shrinkage Due to Pollution

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There is a scientist by the name Dr. Shana Swan, a professor of environmental medicine and public at NYC’ Mount Sinai Hospital, who is claiming that due to pollution more males are sign born with smaller packages.

If you thought drinking mountain dew was bad or swimming in a cool pool, well according to Dr. Swan new book, “Count Down” she explains that from her findings, male penises are getting smaller due to manufacturing byproducts.

There is a substance called phthalates, that are chemicals created in plastics, when exposed to the human endocrine system it messes up our natural hormone process. Apparently there were test conducted in rats that proved this finding to be true, and now it it also having an affect on our modern day babies.

The phthalates are directly linked to our toys, and even some food, somehow seeping in.

What are your thoughts on this ?

Courtesy of TMZ