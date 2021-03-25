Here’s the Highest Paying Jobs in Columbus Ohio

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A company by the name of Stacker has collected data to rank the highest paying jobs in the Columbus Ohio metro. Data used came from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics and showed that the average medium salary in the metro is $52,130. That puts Columbus 2.5% lower than the national mean of $53,490 with the top-paying salary being $260,380. So whether you’re thinking of a career change or just starting check out this list of the highest paying jobs in Columbus.

#50. First-line supervisors of police and detectives Annual mean salary: $98,980

#49. Information security analysts Annual mean salary: $99,260

#48. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers Annual mean salary: $101,250

#47. Education administrators, postsecondary Annual mean salary: $102,080

#46. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary Annual mean salary: $102,510

#45. Nurse practitioners Annual mean salary: $102,980

#44. Physician assistants Annual mean salary: $103,250

#43. Computer science teachers, postsecondary Annual mean salary: $103,630

#42. Emergency management directors Annual mean salary: $104,030

#41. Computer hardware engineers Annual mean salary: $104,460

#40. Medical and health services managers Annual mean salary: $104,570

#39. Economics teachers, postsecondary Annual mean salary: $107,230

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

#38. Construction managers Annual mean salary: $107,420

#37. Computer network architects Annual mean salary: $107,870

#36. Commercial pilots Annual mean salary: $108,290

#35. Chemical engineers Annual mean salary: $108,790

#34. Pediatricians, general Annual mean salary: $108,860

#33. Computer and information research scientists Annual mean salary: $109,280

#32. Nurse midwives Annual mean salary: $109,560

#31. Pharmacists Annual mean salary: $111,400

#30. Business teachers, postsecondary Annual mean salary: $112,660

#29. Personal financial advisors Annual mean salary: $113,520

#28. Industrial production managers Annual mean salary: $114,130

#27. Lawyers Annual mean salary: $115,490

#26. Chiropractors Annual mean salary: $117,010

#25. Aerospace engineers Annual mean salary: $118,820

#24. Training and development managers Annual mean salary: $119,580

#23. Natural sciences managers Annual mean salary: $121,210

#22. Physicists Annual mean salary: $121,520

#21. General and operations managers Annual mean salary: $122,770

#20. Veterinarians Annual mean salary: $124,780

#19. Purchasing managers Annual mean salary: $129,000

#18. Human resources managers Annual mean salary: $133,180

#17. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers Annual mean salary: $135,810

#16. Architectural and engineering managers Annual mean salary: $137,910

#15. Sales managers Annual mean salary: $138,690

#14. Computer and information systems managers Annual mean salary: $140,790

#13. Financial managers Annual mean salary: $143,080

#12. Podiatrists Annual mean salary: $144,670

#11. Compensation and benefits managers Annual mean salary: $146,540

#10. Optometrists Annual mean salary: $146,810

#9. Marketing managers Annual mean salary: $150,490

#8. Family medicine physicians Annual mean salary: $172,920

#7. General internal medicine physicians Annual mean salary: $179,840

#6. Chief executives Annual mean salary: $182,060

#5. Dentists, general Annual mean salary: $192,710

#4. Nurse anesthetists Annual mean salary: $211,000

#3. Psychiatrists Annual mean salary: $217,160

#2. Obstetricians and gynecologists Annual mean salary: $244,240

#1. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists Annual mean salary: $260,380

The Latest:

Here’s the Highest Paying Jobs in Columbus Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5: