Diva’s Daily Dirt: Timbaland & Swizz Beatz’s New Partnership With Peloton

Timbaland & Swizz Beatz’s New Partnership With Peloton

Verzuz just announced yet another deal with Peloton! Yup just a few weeks after the ink dried on their Triller deal, super producers and creators of Verzuz, Timbaland and Swizz Beats announced their new home with popular fitness company, Peloton. Timbaland explained,

“When you look at Verzuz and Peloton, you’d be like, ‘Oh snap!’ It just sounds right.”

Peep the full announcement video:

Now while live shoes aren’t included in the partnership, those who subscribe to Peloton will have access to the Verzuz playlist!

Boosie’s Second Instagram Gets Deleted

Boosie is not a fan of Mark Zuckerburg at all! He’s even accusing the Facebook/IG CEO of being racist after the rappers second IG page has been deleted from the platform. Over the weekend, Boosie and Da Baby were spotted shooting a new music video for their upcoming single, ‘Period.” During the video, a man was slapped on camera in a convenience store and the clip went viral. After the viral clip, Boosie was spotted paying the man exactly $554 for allowing him to slap him.

Well the viral clip was against Instagram’s rules and ended with Boosie’s page being deleted for second time.

