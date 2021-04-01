Diva’s Daily Dirt: Saweetie Releases Statement After Elevator Incident

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Saweetie Releases Statement After Elevator Incident

After the recently leaked video of a disturbing private altercation between rapper Saweetie and her Ex-boyfriend rapper Quavo, allegedly the LAPD wants to do some investigating. Reports say the police are looking to speak with both of them individually to determine what happened prior to the elevator surveillance footage. Since then, the ‘Best Friend’ rapper has just released an exclusive statement to The Shaderoom saying,

‘This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on. I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time.”

Biden Administration Launches $500,000 Mask Contest For Inventors To Create Everyday Effective Mask Design

The Biden administration is not playing about these masks honey! In an effort to keep people wearing their mask as the coronavirus continues to linger, his administration has just launched a $500,000 mask design contest.

“We know that properly and consistently worn face masks help reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory infections, but many people are reluctant to wear them for a variety of reasons,” Nikki Bratcher-Bowman, HHS acting Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, said in a press release on Wednesday.

“With this mask challenge, we want to get people across the country involved in developing new masks that are both effective and comfortable. This will help us control COVID-19 and be better prepared for future public health emergencies.”

This is a partnership between the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. The are asking for inventors to create new designs that meet specific criteria. Ten winners will be selected and will split a haul of $100,000. Entries for the first phase of the challenge can be submitted starting April 21, at 5 pm (EST).

