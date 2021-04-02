Lil Nas X Upset That Judge Halts His Satan Shoe Sale!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

So remember my last post when I mentioned that Lil Nas X was releasing a Satan shoe that has the exact design as Nikes, Air Max 97’s, well it looks like he has to pull that shoe from being sold.

Apparently Nike was set to sue Lil Nas X for copying the design, which lead fans to believe that Nike was going along with X for the Satan Shoe. The shoe that had a drop of real blood, the number 666 other and cost fans $1,018 dollars.

Lil Nax has made it clear he’s not happy after his controversial shoes were pulled by a judge.

He took to Twitter to react Thursday (April 1st). He first told fans,

“sorry guys i’m legally not allowed to give the 666th pair away anymore because of the crying nerds on the internet”

“i haven’t been upset until today, i feel like it’s f***ed up they have so much power they can get shoes cancelled. freedom of expression gone out the window. but that’s gonna change soon.”

According to thejasminebrand.com A federal judge has blocked the Air Max 97 sneakers from selling any further.