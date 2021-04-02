Quavo and Saweetie Address Elevator Incident

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Both Saweetie and Quavo have addressed the now-infamous footage of them getting into a physical altercation near and on an elevator last year. The former says they moved on after the incident and it had no bearing on their relationship’s failure while the latter asserts he was never physically abusive.

The video in question showed the now ex-couple essentially battling over what seemed like a Call Of Duty-branded video game system. The 90-second clip led to debate on Twitter over whether or not Saweetie was seen hurling fists at Quavo while the rapper allegedly flung her into the elevator, which caused a visible limp when she eventually walked out.

What was seen was enough to reportedly cause LAPD to investigate.

Saweetie was the first of those involved to issue a statement. “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on,” she told TMZ, the outlet which initially shared the damning footage.

When Saweetie initially announced her split from the Migos rapper, infidelity was cited as the cause.

Soon after, Quavo dropped a statement of his own. “We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from,” he told TMZ, of course. “I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”

Reportedly, those LAPD investigators still want to holla at Quavo and Saweetie. Considering their statements, don’t expect either of them to share any more details than they already have.

