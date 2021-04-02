Florida Man Matt Gaetz Reportedly Took Ecstacy And Cash-Apped Women To Have Sex With Him

Continue reading Derek Chauvin’s Murder Trial: Eyewitnesses Relive The Trauma Of Watching George Floyd Die

Derek Chauvin's Murder Trial: Eyewitnesses Relive The Trauma Of Watching George Floyd Die

[caption id="attachment_4119458" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: YouTube / Court TV[/caption] This article will be continuously updated throughout the Derek Chauvin murder trial, which began with jury selection on March 8. UPDATED: 9:00 a.m. ET, April 2 Day 4 of Derek Chuavin's trial brought forth multiple new revelations about George Floyd's personal life as well as the protocol that the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murder was expected to follow. Courteney Ross, who identified herself as Floyd's girlfriend, provided poignant testimony about their relationship and offered crucial insight into her drug use. She said they used opioid pills together and discussed how they tried and failed on multiple occasions to break their addictions. Ross painted a picture of Floyd that showed a God-fearing, kind and loving family man who was battling his own demons -- the antithesis of how the defense is portraying him. Calling Ross to the stand was a successful exercise in both humanizing Floyd and pushing back against the narrative of a violent drug addict, legal analysts said. https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1377645207785717765?s=20 After two EMT's testified about arriving at the scene to find Chauvin and other officers on top of Floyd, the police supervisor who was working May 25 took the stand and addressed the controversial knee restraint the defendant employed. David Pleoger, who has since retired from the Minneapolis Police Department, said Chauvin initially told him Floyd was going "crazy [and] wouldn't go in the back of the squad." But then Pleoger dealt the latest blow to the defense when he undermined their entire strategy of blaming Floyd for his own death. "When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint," Pleoger testified after the prosecution asked him whether Chauvin used excessive force by kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1377728878999961602?s=20 That testimony followed prosecutors on Wednesday playing yet additional video that was previously unseen to the public, prompting a series of emotional breakdowns from witnesses who provided damning testimony against the defendant. Among the revelations presented in court was Chauvin's stated justification of kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes -- the action that led to the former Minneapolis police officer's murder charge. One of the most compelling witnesses to take the stand was 61-year-old Charles McMillian, a community resident who did not know Floyd but carried on a brief conversation with him during the fateful arrest last May 25. McMillian, who was shown on surveillance video as well as bodycam footage from the multiple officers involved, pleaded with Floyd to calm down. As the footage was replayed in court, McMillian broke down crying and needed to take a brief break before his testimony resumed because he said he felt "helpless." Another witness, Christopher Martin, was working as a cashier at the Cup Foods store where Floyd is accused of trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill. Martin testified that he carried "guilt" with him because he is the one who notified the store's manager of the bill before police were notified. "If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided," Martin said. Martin and McMillian were just the latest witnesses who have played a crucial, yet heartbreaking role for the prosecution in the murder trial. Their testimonies on Wednesday came one day after other eyewitnesses, including first responders and local residents who watched as Floyd took his final breath. Former MMA fighter Donald Williams previously supplied the most compelling testimony on Tuesday with a contentious exchange with Chauvin's attorney. During the questioning, Eric Nelson attempted to drill down Williams, who thwarted the attempt at every turn. Social media users marveled at the harsh dual reality of Williams' restraint while reliving the trauma of watching a man die. https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1376977598518075395?s=20 Williams was seen emotional on the stand after playback of the 911 call he made reporting that he "witnessed a murder." Darnella Frazier, the Minneapolis teen who filmed the chilling footage of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck, recounted her daily trauma in the courtroom. "There have been nights I stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life," she said. "But it's like not what I should have done, it's what he (Chauvin) should have done." https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1376945937101258754 In another emotional moment, Frazier's nine-year-old cousin took the bench and shared she was disappointed in Chauvin's response when she saw him kneeling on Floyd. https://twitter.com/Yamiche/status/1376941456330526724?s=20 And an off-duty firefighter said that she felt obligated to stay around the crime scene after Floyd died in order to protect witnesses from the police. https://twitter.com/Yamiche/status/1377010960767070216?s=20 Day 1 got off to a fast start with the prosecution and defense making their dueling opening arguments, making it apparent the different directions each legal team prefers. The day saw a couple of compelling witnesses as well as one underwhelming one while each side tries to build a case that fits their respective narratives. For the defense, its plan is clear: To blame Floyd's death on the drugs they say he was on at the time of his arrest and downplay Chauvin's involvement, which came in the violent form of a knee applying pressure to the unarmed, handcuffed Black man's neck as he was pinned facedown on a street. Chauvin's defense lawyers say he was simply abiding by his training and should not be held accountable for enforcing the law the way he was instructed to. https://twitter.com/DrStaceyPatton/status/1376578828928180224?s=20 The prosecution countered those claims by immediately showing the jury the video of Floyd's arrest, including new footage, seemingly frame by frame to hammer home their stance that Chauvin intentionally killed the man who was only suspected of passing a counterfeit bill, a decidedly nonviolent offense. Several witnesses were called, including a 911 dispatcher who was able to witness Floyd's death in real-time from surveillance footage filming across the street from the scene. The dispatcher, Jena Scurry, she said at one point she was concerned that the screen froze -- a reference to how long Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck while casually putting his hands in his pockets as onlookers warned of impending death. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQmL9eCYj50 Another witness, Alysha Oyler, was working across the street at a gas station when Chauvin and four other Minneapolis cops tried to arrest Floyd. Oyler eventually got closer and recorded the scene on her phone. However, despite her vantage point, Oyler repeatedly said she couldn't remember specifics and laughed several times awkwardly during moments that were absent of humor. Her testimony didn't seem to contribute much, if anything, to the prosecution as the defense likely reveled in her court appearance. https://twitter.com/BrianWH61287496/status/1376624153382559748?s=20 The final witness of Day 1, however, was widely credited for his testimony that fell in line with the seeming consensus that Chauvin knew what he was doing and wanted to kill Floyd. Donald Williams III, a mixed martial artist who the prosecution established as an expert witness, described the neck restraint employed by Chauvin as deadly. He was one of the people who gathered at the scene outside of the store where the arrest was taking place and verbally warned all of the officers, including Chauvin, that Floyd would die if he didn't ease up the pressure from his neck. In what seemed like a pivotal moment in the trial even though it was only the first day, Williams said he saw Floyd "slowly fade away." https://twitter.com/Ruptly/status/1376836603197468672?s=20 Williams is expected to return to the stand and continue his testimony on Tuesday. Jury selection for the case was completed last week. The fate of Chauvin, who was seen on video casually applying what appeared to be deadly pressure to Floyd's neck for about nine minutes on May 25, now rests in the hands of a 15-person panel that includes three Black men, one Black woman and two women identified as being of "mixed-race." The other nine jurors, including alternates, are white. Members of Floyd's family met Sunday with civil rights leaders for a prayer service that included calls for peace during and after the trial. Rev. Al Sharpton, who was at the vigil at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Minneapolis, urged people to take a knee Monday morning at 8 a.m. local time, according to the local Fox News affiliate. https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1376455336656265217?s=20 "For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, we are going to take a knee in front of the courthouse to show the world how long it took for Chauvin to have his knee on that neck," Sharpton said. "People didn't understand how long that was," he continued. "Until they stood." Multiple references to the video of Floyd's arrest were made during the vigil, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported. "I have faith that he will get convicted," Floyd's brother Philonise said of Chauvin. "Just like everybody who's seen that video because the video is the proof. However, yet another video of Chauvin and Floyd will also be relevant in the trial. That other footage came from a separate encounter between the two men in 2019 during a different traffic stop in which Floyd was accused of drug possession. While critics argue that the footage is irrelevant, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill sided with defense attorneys "that the incident was relevant in that it offers proof of how Floyd’s body responded to drugs he admitted he had taken," the Washington Post reported. https://twitter.com/TheRevAl/status/1376287684835020809?s=20 Cahill has made multiple rulings that have already affected the case's trajectory, including previously denying a motion to delay or move the trial. "Unfortunately, I think the pretrial publicity in this case will continue no matter how long we continue it. Perhaps some of it may, with time, be forgotten by people," Cahill said at the time. "And as far as change of venue, I do not think that that would give the defendant any kind of a fair trial beyond what we are doing here today." That ruling followed Chauvin's attorneys filing the motion as a result of a $27 million Minneapolis city settlement for George Floyd's family. Two jurors were ultimately dismissed over concerns that their impartiality could be tainted by that multi-million dollar settlement. One juror was a white man in his 30s while another was a Hispanic man in his 20s. The dismissal of two jurors is notable but also hints that the perceived fallout over the settlement did not have as large of an effect as thought. "I don't think there is any place in the state of Minnesota that has not been subjected to extreme amounts of publicity on this case," Cahill said for that ruling. Cahill also reinstated the third-degree murder charges that he previously dismissed against Chauvin. That charge has been added to the second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter Chauvin was already facing. https://twitter.com/Yamiche/status/1370020250142584832?s=20 The additional charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison and increases the likelihood of a conviction on at least one of the charges. Cahill's decision was a reversal from his ruling in October to drop the charges on a legal technicality. For the third-degree murder charges to stick, the law requires that someone cause the death of another person while committing an act inherently dangerous to others. After an appeals court ruled against Cahill's decision in October, Cahill changed his stance and reinstated the charge. https://twitter.com/CourtTV/status/1370031762303291398?s=20 Jury selection was initially paused on March 8 to allow Cahill to weigh that additional charge. https://twitter.com/AmudalatAjasa/status/1368949440678072328?s=20 Everybody can agree that justice for Floyd is the primary objective of Chauvin's murder trial. But whether that justice can actually be achieved is a completely different story -- even with the damning evidence of a viral video showing Chauvin, hands in his pockets, almost shrugging while staring indifferently at witnesses warning that he was killing Floyd, and the momentum of a racial reckoning sparked by the death on Memorial Day. [caption id="attachment_4101979" align="alignnone" width="690"] Derek Chauvin. | Source: Handout / Getty[/caption] If you're looking for footage of the killing, you won't find it here. But that fateful moment has prompted a wave of protests demanding change to policing in America in order to invest in the Black and brown communities that are disproportionately affected by law enforcement. [caption id="attachment_4101959" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty[/caption] Earlier this month, the House passed the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act, sweeping legislation that reimagines how police departments operate through accountability and transparency. Most relevant to Chauvin's murder trial, the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act aims to hold police accountable in part by collecting data about officers accused of misconduct and worse behavior. Chauvin, who turned 45 on March 19 and has pleaded not guilty, has a history of using brutal neck restraints, other suspects have claimed. Advocates say Chauvin shouldn't even have been working as a police officer on Memorial Day considering his violent past. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is hoping to introduce these claims as evidence of a pattern of Chauvin’s renegade style of policing that also appeared to kill Floyd. Adding insult to literal injury, Chauvin has a notable history of being placed on leave for officer-involved shootings and he remains the subject of “a dozen police conduct complaints that resulted in no disciplinary action.” During his 19-year-career, Chauvin was praised for valor by his department, even after shooting a Black man back in 2008 who survived the shooting. Cahill in October upheld the most serious murder charge against Chauvin in Floyd's death. [caption id="attachment_4101978" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office is prosecuting Derek Chauvin's murder trial. | Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] Chauvin was bailed out in October on a $1 million bond. If convicted, Chauvin -- who began his career with the Minneapolis Police Academy in October 2001 -- could be sentenced to 55 years in prison, effectively spending the rest of his life behind bars. Even though three other Minneapolis police officers were assisting Chauvin when Floyd died, Chauvin will face trial alone. Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng — the other cops with Floyd — will be tried together, apart from Chauvin, in a trial scheduled to begin in August. The three of them stand charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. NewsOne will be constantly updating this file as the Derek Chauvin murder trial progresses. Check back for developments and keep reading to find compelling photos, video and other key moments from the trial.