ESPN Reportedly Fires Paul Pierce After Twerking-Filled Instagram Live, Twitter Reacts

Damn, Paul Pierce.

The Boston Celtic legend was caught having a bit too much fun Friday night on Instagram, live. Pierce decided to showcase himself getting a haircut, playing poker with his friends, as well as seeing bikini-clad women in the background who not only danced for him but insisted on giving him massages.

These are all great things for a retired NBA great who was named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player in 2008, the 10th overall pick in the 1998 NBA draft, and an NBA Champion in 2008. But having half-naked women twerking behind you may not be the smartest business move if you’re an employee of ESPN. After all, Pierce has been a staple on “NBA Countdown,” “The Jump,” and in other NBA coverage for the network.

However, ESPN has yet to comment on the alleged following. Check out the funniest reactions to Paul Pierce’s alleged firing below.

