CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Amazon Issues Apology to Congressman, about Drivers Urinating in Bottles

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Amazon has finally acknowledge the fact that sometimes their drivers are forced to urniate in bottles for a number of reasons. One been the it may be harder to find restrooms, due to traffic or rural routes. Not to mention that COVID has a lot of public restrooms shut down. So yes from time to time drivers have to urinate where they can, perhaps in a bottle.

U.S. Rep Mark Pocan, was making mention of a progressive workplace, and criticized Amazons working conditions, citing that they were intact not a progressive workplace.

Well now that the truth is out and so are vaccinations, maybe they can move forward with making bathrooms in places where their drivers can urinate and enjoy it.

Courtesy of NBCNews

Lil Nas X Creates Nike Satan Shoes, Super Saiyan Troll Level Achieved On Twitter
14 photos

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close