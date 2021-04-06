Amazon Issues Apology to Congressman, about Drivers Urinating in Bottles

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Amazon has finally acknowledge the fact that sometimes their drivers are forced to urniate in bottles for a number of reasons. One been the it may be harder to find restrooms, due to traffic or rural routes. Not to mention that COVID has a lot of public restrooms shut down. So yes from time to time drivers have to urinate where they can, perhaps in a bottle.

1/2 You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one. — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 25, 2021

U.S. Rep Mark Pocan, was making mention of a progressive workplace, and criticized Amazons working conditions, citing that they were intact not a progressive workplace.

Well now that the truth is out and so are vaccinations, maybe they can move forward with making bathrooms in places where their drivers can urinate and enjoy it.

Courtesy of NBCNews