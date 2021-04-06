Fantasia Hospitalized, having Contractions at 6 months Pregnant

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Singer Fantasia was hospitalized for having contractions too soon. It is such a beautiful yet scary thing bringing a child into the world. This is no easy task for women, who have to cary the child for 9 months and than give birth.

Fantasia shared her pregnancy news with fans on the gram back in November 2020. Now she is 6 months pregnant and was experiencing some contractions sooner then expected. so of course doctors have to do everything that they can to ensure the baby doesn’t come too soon. For now she has to stay in their for a while, Fantasia told fans but her contractions were calming down.

Courtesy of the jasmine brand.com