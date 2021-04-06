Millions of Cicadas Expected to Infest Central Ohio Soon

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, In Mid June, pardon my French, all Hell is going to break loose,” Prof. David Shetlar, Professor Emeritus of Entomology at The Ohio State University said, “and they’re going to come out by the millions.”

After 17 years of hibernation, Brood X of the periodical cicadas will be coming to the surface and taking over parts of Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Eastern Indiana, including here in Columbus.

Right now there are no signs of emergence, but later in April, we will start to see the mounding of soil in spots where the Brood X are getting ready to emerge. And once they do, they’ll be hard to ignore due to not only their sound and size.

