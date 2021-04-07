Bullet damage causes Hamilton Elementary School to close Wednesday

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i.com

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Hamilton Local School District announced an elementary school would be closed Wednesday after the school was struck by a bullet.

According to the district’s website, a bullet struck a window on the north side of Hamilton Elementary School late Tuesday, well after school hours.

The school will be closed Wednesday while the window is repaired, and an investigation is ongoing.

“The safety of our students is our top priority. All other buildings were inspected, and with careful consideration and consultation from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Obetz Police, it was deemed safe to have school as normal in all other buildings,” the district released in a statement.

No injuries were reported.