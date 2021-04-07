TRIED IT: Boohoo X The City Girls’ ‘Boyfriend Cut’ Jeans Fit A Tall Girl Like Me

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

I don’t order jeans online because as a tall girl, finding the right length for my 5’8″ frame is harder than it seams…get it?

I can count on one hand how many great jeans I’ve had — ya know, the ones that fit perfect and make you feel good. Denim may seem like just fabric, but a good pair of jeans goes a long way.

Let’s just say a good pair of jeans found me when I received a pair from the Boohoo X The City Girls collection. I wasn’t expecting them to fit. In addition to being tall, I’m top heavy and recently had a baby (two years ago but who’s counting) so I naturally struggle with back fat and love handles. I pretty much gave up on jeans and often times opt for high waist leggings that easily stretch over my fupa and help accentuate my shape.

Imagine my excitement when their “Distressed Butterfly Print Boyfriend Jean” arrived on my doorstep. Despite my initial fear (there’s no way I could look good in boot cut jeans) the jeans were surprisingly high waist and tummy controlling. I absolutely loved the butterfly artwork and distressed design. And they fit my long legs perfectly! It really proved to me that my body shape can work with jeans that are loose-fitted.

I paired my jeans with a basic white tank top and suede camel-colored boots. I immediately received compliments from my friends, who noticed how good the jeans looked on me and how much it added to my Cali-boho swag.

Love, love, love these jeans for snatching me in the stomach area and providing the perfect length to even wear with heels. Hot girl summer activated!

