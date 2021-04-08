Covid Deaths Reach 4,000 in Brazil

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Hospitals are overwhelmed with he rapid number of cases that are increasing in Brazil. This has been plagued to a covid variant that spreads just as fast a s a nuclear reactor that has set off a chain reaction.

Fatalities reaching more than 4,000 in a single day on Tuesday and hospitals stretched to breaking point.

Although the United State sis moving forward with vaccinations and possible vaccine passports, the cases in Barzil is that the world is still in the grip of the pandemic.

“It’s a nuclear reactor that has set off a chain reaction and is out of control. It’s a biological Fukushima,” Miguel Nicolelis, a Brazilian doctor.

Brazil’s overall death toll of 337,000, according to Brazilian Health Ministry data, is surpassed only by the U.S.’s figure of 562,000, according to NBC News’ tally.

The country is uo against highly contagious local variant and due to shortage in hospital beds nationally, and little efforts for social distancing, its hard to say if and when the covid status in Brazil will turn around.