Target Will Spend More then $2 Billion with Black Owned Business by 2025

I love shopping at Target overtime I go there I leave out with much more than i intended! Now I like them even more because according to CNBC the company, target, plans to spend over $2 Billion dollars with black owned businesses, by doing this they are adding new brands to its shelves, hiring Black-owned construction or advertising firms and launching a new program fort start-ups.

ITS THE INCLUSION FOR ME! Although it has taken forever it is nice that black people are not going to have to walk on egg shells, when entering a store, or out an about at a pubic place.

Generations Z’rs are getting relationships with brands they shop with, and are big on social justice than any other generation. Over the past year brands like Nike, Walmart and Ulta Beauty have dish out their own racial-equity pledges.