The Ruff Ryder DMX is still fighting for his life. Last week we got word that the legend DMX has been rushed to the hospital following a possible OD, it turns out that he had a heart attack. Sources still are not clear on whether he was using drugs or not. But what is clear is that Earl Simmons is fighting for his life while on life support in a coma. He is in a vegetative state, and will undergo test to check on his brain function.

His manager has also revealed to DJ Vlad that DMX has tested positive for covid-19. There is no word on when he contracted the virus but keep him in your prayers.