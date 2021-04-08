According to NBC4i, The 2021 Ohio State Fair will not be open to the public this summer, and will focus instead on agricultural and educational competitions, according to a statement.
The Ohio Expositions Commission said they were concerned for public health, and could not justify the cost of adhering to current safety protocols.
“Where we are today in this (COVID-19) battle makes it challenging to plan a large-scale entertainment event, not knowing where we will be, or what Ohio will look like, in late July,” said General Manager Virgil Strickler.
The 2022 Ohio State Fair is slated for July 27 – August 7, when rides, concerts, entertainers, live music, food vendors, and shopping are expected to return.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- Black Journalists Association Says CBS Must Change ‘Toxic Culture’
- Justin Fairfax’s Problematic Comparison To Emmett Till, George Floyd Doesn’t Fly
- The Ohio State Spring Football Game Will Be Open to The Public
- Madea Prequel TV Series ‘Mabel’ In Development At Showtime With Tyler Perry, Tim Palen, JaNeika and JaSheika James
- Watch: Netflix Musical Documentary ‘Dark City Beneath the Beat’ Produced By Issa Rae Highlights Baltimore Club Music
- The Receipts: Medical Expert Says George Floyd Died From Low Oxygen Levels, Not Fentanyl
- The Ohio State Fair Is Happening But Unlike Years Past
- Large Factory Fire Causes Blast Heard Around Columbus, Injures Many
- Who’s Cappin?! Saucy Santana Says He’s “Going Straight When He Turns 40”
- Report: Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Kills 5, Then Himself After Mass Shooting In South Carolina
The Ohio State Fair Is Happening But Unlike Years Past was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com