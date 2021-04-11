Happy Birthday, Summer Walker! Here Are 5 Of Her Most Fashionable Moments

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Happy birthday to the multitalented Summer Walker – the eclectic singer, songwriter, and overall hitmaker who’s known for her relatable lyrics, catchy tunes, and unique fashion sense. The soft-spoken beauty turns 25 years old today (April 11) and while she’s only been on the music scene for a little over two years, she’s already given us hit after hit, most notably “Playing Games” and “Come Thru” both of which sampled our fave 90s R&B records from Destiny’s Child (Say My Name) and Usher (You Make Me Wanna). Her laid-back music matches her chill vibe which comes through in her fashion choices as she always keeps it cute, comfy, and girl-next-door sexy, proving that sometimes simplicity is key when it comes to looking (and feeling) your best. In celebration of the songstresses birthday today, let’s take a look back at some of our favorite Summer Walker fashion moments!

EP Announcement

In May 2020, Summer took to Instagram to announce her forthcoming EP with this sexy photo carousel shot in a studio as part of the announcement. Here, she wore a revealing Greyscale cut-out white jumpsuit and was styled by fashion designer, Joe Exclusive, who is also the mastermind responsible for some of Summer’s most fashionable fashion moments.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Appearance

In September 2020, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon brought on Summer Walker to perform her single “Body” off of her debut album, Over It. For the remote performance, Summer performed in a room full of colorful flowers with the band in the background. She wore a sexy fitted latex green dress with a low back and criss-cross ties. She paired the look with matching strappy heels.

IG Photo Set

Also in September 2020, Summer posted this sexy photo set to Instagram where she wowed us in a fuzzy bikini top and heels paired with matching black joggers. With her hair done by the self-proclaimed “hair assassin,” Tevin Washington, she wore her jet-black hair in a high-low style and opted for a light makeup beat, showing off her natural beauty.

Rolling Stone Cover

In November 2020, Summer Walker graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine alongside her twin flame, Erykah Badu. For the issue, the ladies chatted about their love for neo-soul music while expressing their mutual respect for each other’s craft. While Summer grew up listening to Ms. Badu and has been a fan of her music since the nineties, Erykah’s admiration for Summer began after she heard her 2019 debut Over It and the kindred spirits have been growing their friendship ever since. Summer wore a bright orange bodysuit by XULY.Bët; necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings by Burberry, and boots from Ms. Badu’s personal collection. She wore her dark hair straight and long and opted for wispy bangs that framed her face.

Billboard Cover

Also in November 2020, the R&B hitmaker appeared on the cover of Billboard magazine as part of their annual R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players issue. As one of four cover stars (along with Jhene Aiko, Teyana Taylor, and Kehlani), Summer graced the cover donning a see-through bodysuit with matching nude undergarments. She wore her long locs parted over to one side and posed with a guitar. For her second look, she rocked an angelic all-white look, wearing a Maximilian Davis white bikini top, high-waisted skirt, and a collared shirt. For this look, she was styled by celeb stylists Todd White and Trevin Washington.

