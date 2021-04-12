According to NBC4i, U.S. Marshals have arrested two suspects in a shooting at Polaris Fashion Place last month.
According to a release, Anthony Truss was arrested on April 7 in Covington, Georgia, while Levon Sommerville was arrested on April 12 in Tucker, Georgia.
Both were arrested on warrants from Delaware Common Pleas Court and both are charged with felonious assault.
The charges stem from the March 3 incident inside the Polaris Fashion Place where both men allegedly exchanged gunfire.
Suspects Arrested in March 3rd Polaris Fashion Place Shooting was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com