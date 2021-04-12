LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

While we await the Derek Chauvin Trial, another police shooting has occurred just 10 miles outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota. 20-year-old Daunte Wright was fatally shot in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota after being stopped due to a traffic violation. Protests have started to arise overnight which included shooting, looting, and properties being destroyed. Angie Ang talks about these stories and more including Washington D.C. becoming a state.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Protests Escalate Near Minneapolis After Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man During Traffic Stop was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Power 107.5: