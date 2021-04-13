Rapper Rob Black Suggests he’s Homeless, GoFundMe Raises $16k in 48 hrs

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The former Bad Boy artist Black Rob, was in a hospital recovering just a week ago, and since being released he has been thanking fans for their support. he also gave an update on his status after showing a video of himself on a hospital bed. See video here

Fans were left concerned about his condition while he saluted late rapper DMX.

A video that went viral he said,

“I don’t know what the pain is… pain is pain. It’s helping me out. It’s making me realize I got a lot to go on man.”

He also added

“I feel everything about X man…X, one love man… Positive. Big love to X man. It’s all good.”

A GoFundMe was created for him on Saturday (April 10th), and has since raised nearly $16,000 as of Monday afternoon (April 12th). The description reads,

“Robert Ross (born June 8, 1968) known professionally as Black Rob, is an American rapper who was formerly signed to Bad Boy. He is best known for the 2000 hit single “Whoa!”, which reached the Billboard Hot 100.[2] This Gofundme is to help him find a home, pay for medical help & stability during these trying times. We’ve lost a lot legends and we can’t afford to lose anymore. This is my way to try and help.”

Courtesy of thejasminebrand.