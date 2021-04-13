LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Not too long ago Waka Flocka revealed on an episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta that every time he’d reach into his pockets he’d pull out rabbit ears due to the pandemic messing up his show money.

That being said you knew it was a matter of time before he hit the kitchen and cook up some new work to recoup the money he’s been missing out on for the past year and change. Now the Atlanta rapper has come through with some new visuals to “Snakes” where he takes to the streets with some fancy automatic toast that will surely have Republicans rethinking the whole “Gun Control” issue.

Out West, Snow Tha Product imagines herself as all kinds of struggle personalities as she airs out deadbeat dads for her clip to “Child Support.” Who’d get her preggers and bounce though?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rich Homie Quan, Key Glock, and more.

WAKA FLOCKA – “SNAKES”

SNOW THA PRODUCT – “CHILD SUPPORT”

RICH HOMIE QUAN – “DAILY BREAD”

KEY GLOCK – “MOVE AROUND”

ROB MARKMAN FT. DVIOUSMINDZ – “THE DAKOTA”

NEEK BUCKS – “TAKE ME AWAY”

NO FATIGUE – “NO HOOK”

Waka Flocka “Snakes,” Snow Tha Product “Child Support” & More | Daily Visuals 4.13.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

