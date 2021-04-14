Four Columbus Juveniles Steal Elderly Lyft Drivers Car

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Columbus Police are searching for four juveniles who were part of a group who stole an elderly Lyft driver’s car Sunday, crashing it into a school bus one day later.

According to police, the driver, a 73-year-old woman, responded to a request for a ride Sunday at approximately 2:30 p.m. which was made by one female and four male juveniles. The suspects then allegedly pulled the woman from her car.

The woman sustained abrasions and bruising in the incident.

On Monday at approximately 9:34 a.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle matching the description of the victim’s vehicle, a 2015 silver Chevy, that hit a city school bus.

