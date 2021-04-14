According to NBC4i, A few people were able to breach a set of outer doors at Columbus Police headquarters after a protest Tuesday night, with one officer being evaluated for a head injury related to the incident.
Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said an officer was hit in the head by some sort of stick during the incident. Investigators are trying to determine if the officer was struck on purpose or if it was accidental.
Fuqua said about 50 people peacefully demonstrated and marched in downtown Columbus Tuesday night, with the demonstration ending outside police headquarters.
After the protesters left, Fuqua said some of them came back and attempted to break into the building.
For the full NBC4 story click here
RELATED STORY: Man Arrested in Connection with Columbus Police Headquarters Breach
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- Man Arrested in Connection with Columbus Police Headquarters Breach
- Officer Injured as Protestors Tried to Break Into CPD Headquarters
- Four Columbus Juveniles Steal Elderly Lyft Drivers Car
- Muslim Residents In Minneapolis Area Given Exemption From Curfew During Ramadan
- Kenosha Police Revealed Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Was Cleared For Duty Two Weeks Ago
- Waka Flocka “Snakes,” Snow Tha Product “Child Support” & More | Daily Visuals 4.13.21
- Trending On The Timeline W/DJ Misses DMX Being Honored And DJ Mustard Calls Out Personal Shopper
- Nominate Your Hometown Shero As We’re Celebrating Women Leading Change In Our Communities!
- HHW Gaming: PS5’s First Big System Update Coming Wednesday, Here Is What To Expect
- Toya Johnson Praises Mielle Organics Drops For Regrowing Her Edges
Officer Injured as Protestors Tried to Break Into CPD Headquarters was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com