Westerville Police Officers Put on Leave Pending Investigation of St. Ann’s Hospital Shooting, Bodycam Footage Released

According to NBC4i, Westerville Chief Charles Chandler identified its officers as Eric Everhart and David Lammert and said that both have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
Chandler said Everhart and Lammert were the officers who had the first encounter with Jackson in a parking lot near the hospital.
The Westerville investigation will look into how and to what extent the officers followed proper policy and procedure from the time of the first contact to the transfer of custody
The Columbus Division of Police said officers Andrew Howe and Ryan Krichbaum, both 15-year veterans of the Columbus Division of Police, were their officers present.
Bodycam footage of the incident was released. ** WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT **
For the full NBC4 story click here
RELATED STORY: Man Shot and Killed By Police at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital
